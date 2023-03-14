Multiple school districts in the Cayuga County area have announced delays to the start of classed on Wednesday morning, following full closures on Tuesday due to the winter storm.
The following districts have called two-hour delays for Wednesday:
- Auburn Enlarged City School District
- Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES
- Jordan-Elbridge Central School District
- Moravia Central School District (no a.m. fitness center or a.m. BOCES)
- Skaneateles Central School District
- Southern Cayuga Central School District
- Union Springs Central School District
Below is a list of closures and cancellations that are in place for Tuesday:
SCHOOLS
Auburn Enlarged City School District: Closed
Cato-Meridian Central School District: Closed; school board meeting rescheduled to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15
Cayuga Community College: Auburn and Fulton campuses closed
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: All facilities, including daycare program, are closed
Creative Minds Montessori: Closed
Hannibal Central School District: Closed
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District: Closed
Moravia Central School District: No in-person classes today; district says it will implement a "remote learning day"; fitness center closed
Port Byron Central School District: Schools and fitness closed
Red Creek Central School District: Closed
Skaneateles Central School District: Closed
Southern Cayuga Central School District: Closed
Union Springs Central School District: Closed
Weedsport Central School District: Closed
Wells College: Closed
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
ARISE: Cayuga County office closed
Cayuga Counseling Services: Closed
Chemung Canal Trust Company: Offices closed
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County: Closed
E. John Gavras Center: Day care programs and school closed
Elbridge Community Church: Thrift shop closed
Hazard Library: Closed
Jordan Bramley Library: Closed
Meals on Wheels: City and rural deliveries in Cayuga County canceled
Powers Library (Moravia): Closed
SCAT Van: Closed
Seymour Library: Closed
St. Alphonsus Church: 5:15 p.m. Mass canceled
St. Alphonsus Food Pantry: Closed
St. Mary's Church, Auburn: Tuesday's pasta dinner canceled
Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural and Country Living Museum: Closed
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Ledyard Town Court: Canceled
Owasco Town Court: Closed
Town of Scipio: Office closed
Town of Summerhill: Office closed Tuesday; board meeting postponed until Wednesday
