Multiple school districts in the Cayuga County area have announced delays to the start of classed on Wednesday morning, following full closures on Tuesday due to the winter storm.

The following districts have called two-hour delays for Wednesday:

Auburn Enlarged City School District

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

Moravia Central School District (no a.m. fitness center or a.m. BOCES)

Skaneateles Central School District

Southern Cayuga Central School District

Union Springs Central School District

Below is a list of closures and cancellations that are in place for Tuesday:

SCHOOLS

Auburn Enlarged City School District: Closed

Cato-Meridian Central School District: Closed; school board meeting rescheduled to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15

Cayuga Community College: Auburn and Fulton campuses closed

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: All facilities, including daycare program, are closed

Creative Minds Montessori: Closed

Hannibal Central School District: Closed

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District: Closed

Moravia Central School District: No in-person classes today; district says it will implement a "remote learning day"; fitness center closed

Port Byron Central School District: Schools and fitness closed

Red Creek Central School District: Closed

Skaneateles Central School District: Closed

Southern Cayuga Central School District: Closed

Union Springs Central School District: Closed

Weedsport Central School District: Closed

Wells College: Closed

BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

ARISE: Cayuga County office closed

Cayuga Counseling Services: Closed

Chemung Canal Trust Company: Offices closed

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County: Closed

E. John Gavras Center: Day care programs and school closed

Elbridge Community Church: Thrift shop closed

Hazard Library: Closed

Jordan Bramley Library: Closed

Meals on Wheels: City and rural deliveries in Cayuga County canceled

Powers Library (Moravia): Closed

SCAT Van: Closed

Seymour Library: Closed

St. Alphonsus Church: 5:15 p.m. Mass canceled

St. Alphonsus Food Pantry: Closed

St. Mary's Church, Auburn: Tuesday's pasta dinner canceled

Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural and Country Living Museum: Closed

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Ledyard Town Court: Canceled

Owasco Town Court: Closed

Town of Scipio: Office closed

Town of Summerhill: Office closed Tuesday; board meeting postponed until Wednesday

REPORT A CANCELLATION/CLOSING

Is your business or organization going to be closed or canceling events due to the storm? Notify us by email at citizennews@lee.net and we will add it to the list.

