Cayuga County-area schools prepare for coronavirus possibility

While there have been no coronavirus cases in New York state so far, Cayuga County-area schools from preparing for the possibility.
A respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus was recently found in China, with thousands of cases in the country. A rising number of countries have reported diagnosed cases, including Italy, Germany and the United States. The state Department of Health said on its website that, as of Friday morning, there were no confirmed cases in New York.
The department said six people in New York City were investigated for the virus with negative results, with 21 people with negative results upstate. One case currently being investigated in New York City has pending results. The new coronavirus, COVID-19, is different from other coronaviruses that have been known for years. Specialized testing at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the only way to test for the new coronavirus.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Jeff Pirozzolo said that since there aren't any known coronavirus cases in the state, "we don't want to put panic out there," but the district has quietly been doing extra cleaning. The district took the time to disinfect "every part of every building," he said, while school wasn't in session from Feb. 17 to 21 due to mid-winter recess. The district used machines with disinfectant spray.
"We did every single one of our buildings, every classroom, door handles," Pirozzolo said.
He said on Wednesday that no parents had expressed concerns about the virus, but a couple parents were worried about the flu.
"We'll continue to disinfect and clean well," he said.
The Skaneateles Central School District posted information on the virus from the CDC on the district's website.
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Superintendent Jim Froio said the district has been concerned about the virus "like everyone else," but the guidance the district has received on preventive measures have been the same as with any respiratory virus. The district emphasizes these measures to students, especially to elementary school children.
"Fortunately, when they get older, most kids are already doing it out of habit, thank goodness," he said. "But elementary kids, not so much. Everything has to be taught."
Froio said the procedure for a coronavirus case would be the same for the mumps or any communicable disease: If someone in the district was diagnosed, the doctor who made that diagnosis would first call the relevant county health department in the county they reside in. That department then would immediately notify the school and give guidelines to be followed. This system allows a proper, orderly procedure to be followed. He said there has been "a long line" of diseases that have prompted concern over the years, such as SARS and Ebola.
"This isn't our first rodeo with this stuff and let's hope it never gets here," Froio said.
The state Department of Helath has provided guidelines on handling the new virus. The department noted the CDC currently believes the symptoms of new coronavirus can appear within two to 14 days after a person is exposed and could cause mild to severe symptoms such as fever, trouble breathing, pneumonia and coughing.
While there is currently no vaccine for the virus, the department said, preventive measures people can take include not touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with sick people and being home while sick. The department also encouraged people to clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched and to cover their sneezes or cough with a tissue before throwing the tissue in the trash. People should wash their hands with soap and water, or, if not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, for at least 20 seconds.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.