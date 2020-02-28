Cayuga County-area schools prepare for coronavirus possibility

"We did every single one of our buildings, every classroom, door handles," Pirozzolo said.

He said on Wednesday that no parents had expressed concerns about the virus, but a couple parents were worried about the flu.

"We'll continue to disinfect and clean well," he said.

The Skaneateles Central School District posted information on the virus from the CDC on the district's website.

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Superintendent Jim Froio said the district has been concerned about the virus "like everyone else," but the guidance the district has received on preventive measures have been the same as with any respiratory virus. The district emphasizes these measures to students, especially to elementary school children.

"Fortunately, when they get older, most kids are already doing it out of habit, thank goodness," he said. "But elementary kids, not so much. Everything has to be taught."