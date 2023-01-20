Cayuga County-area state police participate in wide-ranging speed enforcement

New York State Police recently participated in an effort with eight other states in a speed enforcement initiative along Route 20.

According to a news release, the one-day corridor project on Jan. 17 was a multi-state effort targeted at reducing speed related crashes on non-interstate highways. The campaign was created by the Iowa State Patrol, and New York State Police was among eight other participating states.

Route 20 cuts across Auburn and Cayuga County, and Canandaigua-based Troop E, which covers Cayuga County and the Finger Lakes region, participated in the enforcement.

Police said troopers and local law enforcement agencies stepped up patrols during the morning and evening drive times. Twenty-five troopers from Troops A, C, D, E, G and K issued a total of 178 citations and gave 41 warnings. More than 100 of the citations issued were for speed.

Route 20, or U.S. Highway 20, spans 3,365 miles coast to coast, police said, and New York state has jurisdiction over 372 miles of the highway which is also part of New York’s Scenic Byway.

This is the first time New York State Police participated in the campaign. Other participating states included Iowa, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.