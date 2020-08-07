Cayuga County-area, statewide school leaders still have reopening concerns

"So at this junction, we don't have the money for a UPK program. We all have the paperwork in for the money and the grants are being held up, I assume because of the fiscal crisis that's emerging at the state, but the first thing with an opening plan is I need to know is if we're really going to have the grants so we can include 4-year-olds, which is critical in our educational plan," he continued.

O'Brien said the district will refine its reopening plan, in which students will be in school five days a week unless families opt for remote learning. The district will need to be specific, such as how parents will drop off children in the morning.

Some staff committees will start next week, O'Brien said, on issues such as safety considerations, including how students will walk in hallways, which doors they will come in and how to conduct temperature checks. There will also be a subcommittee on health, such as protocols for when students are sick.