Cayuga County-area, statewide school leaders still have reopening concerns

Although Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that all schools across the state can reopen next month, education leaders in Cayuga County and around the state still have concerns and unanswered questions.
Recent data from the governor's office said regional COVID-19 infection rates throughout the state are around 1%. Cuomo said last month districts with a daily infection rate under 5% during a two-week period and who are within the fourth phase of the state's reopening plan (including Cayuga County-area districts) could reopen. Every region is currently in the fourth phase.
Schools will close again if regional infection rise above 9% between now and the start of classes in September. Districts will be able to use the reopening plans they submitted to the state health department last month, Cuomo said Friday, but the department must approve them.
Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said there are several lingering issues tied into reopening facilities the state hasn't addressed. One, he said, is whether payments or grants for universal pre-Kindergarten programs will be supported. Every year, districts, including Port Byron, are typically granted funds for a UPK program. O'Brien said Cuomo "has held off the money and has not had any conversations with anybody (on) if he's going to release the money or not.
"So at this junction, we don't have the money for a UPK program. We all have the paperwork in for the money and the grants are being held up, I assume because of the fiscal crisis that's emerging at the state, but the first thing with an opening plan is I need to know is if we're really going to have the grants so we can include 4-year-olds, which is critical in our educational plan," he continued.
O'Brien said the district will refine its reopening plan, in which students will be in school five days a week unless families opt for remote learning. The district will need to be specific, such as how parents will drop off children in the morning.
Some staff committees will start next week, O'Brien said, on issues such as safety considerations, including how students will walk in hallways, which doors they will come in and how to conduct temperature checks. There will also be a subcommittee on health, such as protocols for when students are sick.
"It's not the same old thing where somebody says 'I don't feel well,' and they just get sent off to the nurse's office," O'Brien said. "There's got to be a different mindset on how we go about that, we have to make sure we don't increase the infection rate if somebody does have a sickness. How do we deal with if somebody does become positive (for COVID-19,) those are the questions that have not been answered for my understanding, from the governor or the DOH, the real drill-down questions."
It could be the local health department who would decide, he said, but he doesn't know now who would make that call. He said the district "does not make medical determinations per se," so he wants to know what the criteria will be. He wants to know what it will mean if there is a positive case in the district, such as if school would close for a day."
Many of the things Cuomo brought up Friday are already being addressed in the district, O'Brien said. Cuomo said he wants further detail on districts' strategies for remote learning, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing if a positive case occurs and those issues must be addressed by districts online by the end of next week.
O'Brien said it's in great shape for contact tracing, since student groups will have limited time with others in the building and the district's 130 cameras can be used to see who a person had contact with. He added that there are four cameras on every bus.
For testing, he said, the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES superintendents will meet with Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, since the district does not have the capacity to test and would need a partner. O'Brien added the state Department of Health has said, "there is no testing for health people for the sake of testing. There's no requirement, there's no expectation whatsoever that schools will just randomly test people for the sake of testing to get baseline data. The testing that we're required to do is if people manifest themselves to be sick."
There are additional questions on how the district should ensure sick people are tested on a timely basis and how fast people who come into contact with someone who tested positive can be informed.
O'Brien said there is a lot that needs to be done before schools can reopen next month and there is "a good long chunk of time" available, but he hopes more guidance and information comes from Albany to help.
Others are also calling for additional direction and assistance from the state. Andy Pallotta, the president of the New York State United Teachers union, said in a statement that health and safety is the most important component in reopening buildings and that many educators and parents have anxiety about local plans.
"Among the concerns that remain is the lack of guidance on specific procedures for closure, testing and contact tracing in the event of a COVID-19 case in a school," Pallotta said in the statement. "Right now, there may be some areas where parents and educators are confident in their district’s plan, but in many others, we know they aren’t. No district should consider themselves ready to reopen buildings until their plans are safe and everything in that plan meant to keep the school community safe is implemented."
The Alliance for Quality Education, a public education advocacy group, slammed Cuomo for not giving funds to districts to address students' needs during the pandemic.
“The lack of leadership from state leaders and failure to provide adequate resources to schools at this time has forced an impossible decision on parents, students and educators, pitting their family’s health, their economic security and their children’s futures against each other," the alliance said in a statement. “School leaders are doing the best they can with the resources they have, but the lack of funding from New York State has created an unacceptable situation where districts are unable to adequately provide for students’ educational, health and safety needs."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
