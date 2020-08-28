Cayuga County-area student entrepreneur program to run virtually

Cayuga Community College and LOCATE Finger Lakes are teaming up for another year of a program meant to nurture the skills of young business people. This year, however, it will be virtual.
The 2020-21 program for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy is set to launch, according to a new release from LOCATE Finger Lakes, a regional economic development firm.
Sixth- to 12th-grade students will create business ideas, conduct market research, create business plans and pitch their ideas to a panel of investors and start their own companies. Finger Lakes Community College will be offering another program, as well. As it has done in the past, LOCATE Finger Lakes will cover the tuition for all students who get into the program.
“It’s like a Shark Tank for middle schoolers and high schoolers including pitching to investor panels,” Pam Heleen, program manager for CCC's YEA! program, said in a news release.
LaToya Collins, program manager for the FLCC program, said it will be going virtual this year, so more mentors, guest speakers, leaders, designers and others will be able to be brought in. Their sessions will be recorded, so the students will be able to replay them in the future.
“Something that a leader says today, we can keep that information around for a student to access five years from now!” Collins said in a news release.
The program is also set to involve virtual trips, including one at a local attorney's office to talk about business structures and discussions with banking professionals and accountants.
“We’ll have an entire guest speaker series depending on which part of the program we’re working on. The students will have a resource for not only asking questions in the sessions but the mentors often allow the students to follow up with them afterward to ask questions,” Heleen said in the news release. “The guest lecture series has been a great way to get a real-life application for their business.”
Sept. 10 is the application deadline. Students can go to the YEA! program's website to apply. Students will be interviewed about why they want to be in the program after they apply. Up to 24 students will be accepted into the program, set to run from October to March at both colleges, the release said.
Union Springs student Alexander Church and Auburn student Johntae Smith won for the last CCC program for EZ-Carries, which makes and provides products for people with temporary or permanent mobility difficulties. EZ-Carries won $1,000 in startup funding after it was picked by a local investor panel.
