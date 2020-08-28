Cayuga County-area student entrepreneur program to run virtually

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga Community College and LOCATE Finger Lakes are teaming up for another year of a program meant to nurture the skills of young business people. This year, however, it will be virtual.

The 2020-21 program for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy is set to launch, according to a new release from LOCATE Finger Lakes, a regional economic development firm.

Sixth- to 12th-grade students will create business ideas, conduct market research, create business plans and pitch their ideas to a panel of investors and start their own companies. Finger Lakes Community College will be offering another program, as well. As it has done in the past, LOCATE Finger Lakes will cover the tuition for all students who get into the program.

“It’s like a Shark Tank for middle schoolers and high schoolers including pitching to investor panels,” Pam Heleen, program manager for CCC's YEA! program, said in a news release.

LaToya Collins, program manager for the FLCC program, said it will be going virtual this year, so more mentors, guest speakers, leaders, designers and others will be able to be brought in. Their sessions will be recorded, so the students will be able to replay them in the future.