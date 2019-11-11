{{featured_button_text}}
Snow Plow Truck Retro
The following delays, closures and cancellations have been reported in the Cayuga County area on Monday, Nov. 11:

• Cayuga Community College: Auburn and Fulton campuses to close at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

• Holy Family Church of Auburn book study scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, is rescheduled to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the school.

• Holy Family Church Auburn Clothes Closet and Lunches with Love Programs scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, are rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19.

