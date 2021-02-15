Cayuga County asking local governments to assist with COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists

With expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Cayuga County Health Department is working with the city of Auburn, towns and villages to establish waiting lists for residents.
The department said Monday that it contacted town and village leaders last week to gather names of residents and assist them with scheduling vaccination appointments when available. These towns and villages will begin collecting names of residents for the waiting lists on Tuesday.
"Lists will be compiled and when the health department knows how much vaccine we will be receiving each week, we will work with the town and village offices to begin making appointments for residents," the department wrote in a statement. They added that residents should check their town or village website, Facebook page or call the offices to get more information on joining a waiting list.
There will be a similar waiting list for Auburn residents. The health department said there will be "numerous sites" where people can register to be on the vaccine waiting list. The city will issue a news release on Tuesday with more information about the process.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this month that the state would open vaccinations to people with certain medical conditions and the immunocompromised. The list of eligible conditions includes cancer (either current or in remission), chronic kidney disease, diabetes, heart conditions, intellectual and developmental disabilities, neurological conditions (Alzheimer's disease or dementia), liver disease, cerebrovascular disease, sickle cell disease, severe obesity with a body mass index of at least 40 or obesity with a BMI of 30 or higher, pregnancy and pulmonary disease.
The Cayuga County Health Department is requiring anyone who has a qualifying condition to provide documentation showing that they are eligible to get the vaccine. The documentation could be a note from a health care provider on their letterhead that includes the patient's name, date of birth and their health condition. It could also be in the form of a visit summary with the health conditions listed or a document from an electronic health records portal with the relevant information.
No one will be allowed to receive the vaccine without qualifying documentation. The materials are needed for auditing purposes, according to the health department.
Anyone who is age 65 or older is already eligible to get the vaccine at a local pharmacy or state-run vaccination site. Some local pharmacies, including Kinney Drugs, Rite-Aid, Walgreens and Wegmans, are offering the vaccine. There is a state-run vaccination site at the Exposition Center on the New York State Fairgrounds.
The health department explained that if anyone who is 65 or older wants to attend one of its clinics, they must have a qualifying health condition and documentation.
What's unknown is how many doses the health department will receive for its clinics now that eligibility has expanded.
"Depending on when the vaccine is delivered and how much is received will determine when a clinic is scheduled," they said.
