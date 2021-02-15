Cayuga County asking local governments to assist with COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department is requiring anyone who has a qualifying condition to provide documentation showing that they are eligible to get the vaccine. The documentation could be a note from a health care provider on their letterhead that includes the patient's name, date of birth and their health condition. It could also be in the form of a visit summary with the health conditions listed or a document from an electronic health records portal with the relevant information.

No one will be allowed to receive the vaccine without qualifying documentation. The materials are needed for auditing purposes, according to the health department.

Anyone who is age 65 or older is already eligible to get the vaccine at a local pharmacy or state-run vaccination site. Some local pharmacies, including Kinney Drugs, Rite-Aid, Walgreens and Wegmans, are offering the vaccine. There is a state-run vaccination site at the Exposition Center on the New York State Fairgrounds.

The health department explained that if anyone who is 65 or older wants to attend one of its clinics, they must have a qualifying health condition and documentation.

What's unknown is how many doses the health department will receive for its clinics now that eligibility has expanded.