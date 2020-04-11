Cayuga County asking residents to shelter in place to slow COVID-19 spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cayuga County officials are asking residents to abide by a voluntary shelter-in-place plan to help curtail community spread of the coronavirus.

The plan, announced Saturday by Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, asks residents to alternate days they would leave their homes for necessary travel or visiting public parks.

People born in an even year are asked to limit their days for being in public locations to Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays, as well as Sunday, April 19. People born in odd years are asked to go out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well as Sundays, April 12 and 26.

A similar voluntary program was announced earlier this week by Onondaga County officials.

“It is our duty to make every possible effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the recent death of a county resident, we are experiencing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases over the past few days,” McNabb-Coleman said in a press release.

The county also asks that households limit trips for essential needs, such as going to the grocery store, to one person per household.