Cayuga County asking residents to shelter in place to slow COVID-19 spread

Cayuga County officials are asking residents to abide by a voluntary shelter-in-place plan to help curtail community spread of the coronavirus.
The plan, announced Saturday by Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, asks residents to alternate days they would leave their homes for necessary travel or visiting public parks.
People born in an even year are asked to limit their days for being in public locations to Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays, as well as Sunday, April 19. People born in odd years are asked to go out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well as Sundays, April 12 and 26.
A similar voluntary program was announced earlier this week by Onondaga County officials.
“It is our duty to make every possible effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the recent death of a county resident, we are experiencing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases over the past few days,” McNabb-Coleman said in a press release.
The county also asks that households limit trips for essential needs, such as going to the grocery store, to one person per household.
"In addition, please continue to observe the CDC guidelines of maintaining at least 6 feet between yourself and other patrons, as well as abiding by signage at establishments," McNabb-Coleman said. "I also encourage the use of face coverings when you are in public – to protect yourself but also to keep you from potentially spreading the virus without your knowledge.”
Cuddy called the shelter-in-plan a "practical approach to reinforce social distancing."
She added: "We want to diminish the numbers of people in essential public venues, like grocery stores, while not limiting access from what they need. This is also a mechanism to support the use of parks for recreation by household members and to provide some structure that reduces the number of people at the parks at any given day. We strongly encourage people to comply with this recommendation."
Saturday's announcement comes at the end of a week in which the county's total number positive COVID-19 cases climbed from eight to 31, and the first resident death from the coronavirus took place.
Earlier this week, McNabb-Coleman issued an emergency order closing all public playgrounds, athletic courts and fields. She also ordered golf courses closes, a move that coincided with the Gov. Andrew Cuomo adding golf courses to the list of non-essential businesses that must be closed.
