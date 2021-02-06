Cayuga County asks for safe Super Bowl parties as COVID-19 cases decrease

With a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Cayuga County Health Department is asking the public to hold safe Super Bowl gatherings on Sunday.

The health department notes that the safest celebrations are at home with people in the household. Gatherings with family and friends who live outside of the household increase the risk of exposure.

During the holiday season, gatherings were a major driver of the COVID-19 surge in Cayuga County. There were more than 4,000 cases in a two-month period.

For Super Bowl parties, the health department urges anyone who is not feeling well to stay home. Anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 should not attend gatherings with others.

People who attend gatherings should wear a mask over their nose and mouth and ensure that it's secured under the chin and snug on the sides of your face. Masks should be worn inside and outside except when eating and drinking.

Maintaining social distancing — staying at least six feet away from others who don't live in the same household — is a must. Poorly ventilated indoor spaces and direct with people not in your household should be avoided. Attendees should bring their own food and drinks to limit contact with other people.