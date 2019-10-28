An assistant county prosecutor has accused Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann of initiating "unwanted physical contact" earlier this month after he informed the DA that he was being activated by the military.
The Citizen reached out to ADA Joshua Bennett for comment following last week’s debate between district attorney candidates, when Democratic challenger Thomas Turturo alleged that three-term incumbent Jon Budelmann fired Bennett for being activated by the military and got into a “physical altercation” with him in his office.
Budelmann responded during the debate that Bennett had been activated by the military and wasn’t fired, and he also denied that there was a physical altercation in the office.
But in response to The Citizen's request for comment on the debate exchange, Bennett said he has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 15 following what he said was “unwanted physical contact” initiated by the district attorney after Bennett informed him of upcoming military orders with the New York Army National Guard.
“On October 10th, 2019, I notified Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann of imminent military orders commencing on approximately November 1st in accordance with New York Military Law and (The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994). DA Budelmann became upset at this news, initiated unwanted physical contact with me, and told me to leave the office. I immediately notified the HR Administrator for Cayuga County following the incident and I have been on paid administrative leave since October 15th," Bennett wrote in his statement.
"DA Budelmann has attempted to contact members of my chain of command, told a member of law enforcement that I have post-traumatic stress disorder, and reassigned my workload. I have appreciated serving the People of Cayuga County as a Prosecutor and as a Soldier in the New York Army National Guard,” the statement continued.
Budelmann responded to Bennett's allegations, issuing a statement that called Bennett's claims false and politically motivated.
"Neither this Office nor Cayuga County generally comment upon personnel matters. However, in light of Mr. Bennett's comments, I will state for the record that Mr. Bennett's placement on paid administrative leave had no relationship to his military service. Mr. Bennett was hired largely due to his military background, because I believe the military stands for what I stand for Honor and Integrity," Budelmann wrote in his statement.
"I am aware that Mr. Bennett was offered a senior assistant district attorney position in DA candidate Turturo's administration (if elected). I regard these claims as a desperate political stunt orchestrated by my opponent Mr. Turturo. That Mr. Bennett went to the press with false claims right after my opponent's poor performance at the debate speaks volumes. These false allegations are just another attempt to distract the voters from the relevant issue, the fact that Mr. Turturo is grossly unqualified to be District Attorney," the statement continued.
When contacted for comment about Budelmann's response, Bennett wrote in an email, "I have no agreement in place with Mr. Turturo nor any stake in the outcome of Mr. Budelmann’s election."
You have free articles remaining.
Bennett has served in the National Guard since 2014, after he graduated from Albany Law School. He joined the Cayuga County DA’s office in February after a year-long deployment to Iraq and Kuwait. Prior to that, he worked in the Onondaga County District Attorney’s office and the public defender’s office in Monroe County. Bennett, who is 33 years old and a native of Kingston, also was on active duty status in the Air Force for six years before beginning his career in law.
The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994, a federal statute, protects service members’ ability to return to their civilian jobs after a period of military service and prohibits discrimination in the workplace based on military service.
The status of Bennett's report to county human resources department has not been made public. Cayuga County Attorney Christopher Palermo said that he could not comment on human resource complaints because they are county personnel issues.
When contacted for this story, Turturo responded in an email to The Citizen on Monday evening, saying, "Mr. Budelmann had an opportunity to tell the truth at the debate and he declined. His outright denial of an assault on a member of his own staff and a service member should tell the people of Cayuga County that Mr. Budelmann cannot be trusted. I for one stand with Mr. Bennett, who has a reputation locally for being an attorney of outstanding integrity."
Bennett's status in the DA's office arose during the debate on Thursday after Budelmann criticized Turturo for filing for bankruptcy in 2013. Turturo responded that he had to reorganize his finances after purchasing The Phoenix Building in downtown Auburn.
“Mr. Budelmann’s comments of course regarding how a bankruptcy works clearly indicate that he doesn’t really understand the bankruptcy law very much,” Turturo said. “And from his background of exclusively prosecuting crimes, it doesn’t surprise me that he doesn’t understand a lot of areas of law outside of what he does every single day. That’s probably why he didn’t know that you can’t fire someone for being recalled to active duty, leading to a physical altercation in his office two weeks ago. But I guess the facts will speak for themselves on that and that explains Mr. Bennett’s absence.”
When Budelmann denied the allegation, saying that Bennett was activated by the military and was never fired, Turturo asked, “So, is it your position that you didn’t have an altercation with him at your office?”
“Are you that desperate? No, I didn’t have any altercation with him at my office,” Budelmann said.