Cayuga County at one active COVID-19 case after two more recoveries

Cayuga County is down to one active case of the coronavirus, the lowest level in more than a month.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported on Sunday that there were no new confirmed cases in the past day, while two more people who had active cases were released from their mandatory isolations. The county last had one active case on April 1.
For symptomatic people with confirmed COVID-19 cases, isolation release comes when they have had no fever for three days without using medications, their respiratory symptoms are better, and seven or more days have passed since first symptoms appeared.
The county reported that 39 people remain in mandatory quarantine as of Sunday afternoon, which is required for people who have been in contact with a coronavirus-positive person.
For the year, Cayuga County has reported 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases. One person in the county has died from the disease.
Through Sunday, the health department has received 1,034 test results on county residents from testing that has been done by physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories. Eighteen test results are pending.
While Cayuga County active cases and newly reported cases have been dropping in the past week, the opposite is happening in Onondaga County, where officials have been engaging in pro-active testing of residents, including people who live at senior citizen facilities and communities.
On Sunday, Onondaga reported 53 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases went from 352 on Saturday to 401. Officials there also reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 36. For the year to date, Onondaga has had 1,047 residents test positive for the coronavirus.
Another county that borders Cayuga, Oswego County, reported one new case on Sunday, raising its cumulative total to 65. There are currently six active cases there.
Oswego County officials also put out an alert on Sunday that an employee of the Dollar Tree store at
900 S. First St., Fulton, has tested positive for COVID-19. They advised people may have been exposed to the virus at the following dates and times:
- Friday, April 24 from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, April 25 from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, April 27 from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 29 from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 30 from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.
People who were shopping during those times are advised to monitor for symptoms for 14 days after visiting the store. If they develop symptoms, they should contact their health care provider or call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at (315) 349-3330.
Wayne County, which also borders Cayuga, reported two more cases on Sunday to raise its year-to-date total to 75.
