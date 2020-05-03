Cayuga County at one active COVID-19 case after two more recoveries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cayuga County is down to one active case of the coronavirus, the lowest level in more than a month.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported on Sunday that there were no new confirmed cases in the past day, while two more people who had active cases were released from their mandatory isolations. The county last had one active case on April 1.

For symptomatic people with confirmed COVID-19 cases, isolation release comes when they have had no fever for three days without using medications, their respiratory symptoms are better, and seven or more days have passed since first symptoms appeared.

The county reported that 39 people remain in mandatory quarantine as of Sunday afternoon, which is required for people who have been in contact with a coronavirus-positive person.

For the year, Cayuga County has reported 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases. One person in the county has died from the disease.

Through Sunday, the health department has received 1,034 test results on county residents from testing that has been done by physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories. Eighteen test results are pending.