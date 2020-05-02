Cayuga County at three active COVID-19 cases after two more recoveries

Cayuga County officials reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday and a drop in its active cases.
The Cayuga County Health Department situational update said there are now three people in mandatory isolation because they tested positive for COVID-19 and are still in a recovery period. That's down from five people in mandatory isolation on Friday.
The number in mandatory quarantine, required of people who have been in contact with a person who has tested positive, dropped from 50 to 45.
Cayuga County has had a total 52 positive COVID-19 test results since testing began in March. As of Saturday, none of the active cases required hospitalization. The county has reported one coronavirus death, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions who died in early April.
Cayuga County has now received 1,025 results on tests done by the health department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories, with tests taking place both within and outside the county. The county health department said as of Saturday afternoon is awaiting results on 12 more tests.
Cayuga County's largest neighboring county, Onondaga, reported 47 newly confirmed cases on Saturday under its more aggressive testing program. Onondaga County had a net daily gain of of 13 active cases, which are up to 352.
For the year-to-date, Onondaga has had 994 cases and 34 deaths. Of its active cases, officials in that county said 36 people are hospitalized and 10 are in critical condition.
Another county that borders Cayuga, Wayne County, reported its second COVID-19 death and one new case on Saturday. Its cumulative positive test total is at 73.
The only other border county to report updated test results as of Saturday afternoon was Oswego County, which said it has no new cases to remain at 64 positive results for the year to date.
Statewide, the virus killed 299 people Friday, according to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That brings the state’s official death toll to more than 18,900, a number that does not include 5,200 additional victims in New York City whose deaths were blamed on the virus on death certificates, but whose infections haven’t been confirmed by a lab test.
Another 831 people were hospitalized with the virus Friday, Cuomo said during his daily briefing on Saturday, a number that has been dropping but which he said remains disturbingly high.
The governor on Saturday toured a Metropolitan Transportation Authority maintenance facility in Queens, seeking to highlight the closure of New York City's subway system from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. so trains and stations can be disinfected.
He described the cleaning as labor intensive, with workers wearing haz-mat suits.
“This has never been done before,” Cuomo said. "You have to go through the whole train with a misting device where they spray disinfectant on every surface.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
