Cayuga County at three active COVID-19 cases after two more recoveries

For the year-to-date, Onondaga has had 994 cases and 34 deaths. Of its active cases, officials in that county said 36 people are hospitalized and 10 are in critical condition.

Another county that borders Cayuga, Wayne County, reported its second COVID-19 death and one new case on Saturday. Its cumulative positive test total is at 73.

The only other border county to report updated test results as of Saturday afternoon was Oswego County, which said it has no new cases to remain at 64 positive results for the year to date.

Statewide, the virus killed 299 people Friday, according to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That brings the state’s official death toll to more than 18,900, a number that does not include 5,200 additional victims in New York City whose deaths were blamed on the virus on death certificates, but whose infections haven’t been confirmed by a lab test.

Another 831 people were hospitalized with the virus Friday, Cuomo said during his daily briefing on Saturday, a number that has been dropping but which he said remains disturbingly high.

The governor on Saturday toured a Metropolitan Transportation Authority maintenance facility in Queens, seeking to highlight the closure of New York City's subway system from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. so trains and stations can be disinfected.