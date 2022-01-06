Cayuga County attorney tells health board: Legislators can't block mask enforcement

The Cayuga County Board of Health on Thursday opted for a wait-and-see approach after county lawmakers voted to not enforce the state's mask mandate.

At the end of a special 35-minute meeting, the board voted to "do nothing" as they await whatever action the Cayuga County Legislature may take later this month.

When the Legislature held its reorganizational meeting on Jan. 1, there was a vote on a motion to not enforce Gov. Kathy Hochul's temporary mask mandate, which was initially due to expire on Jan. 15 and is now scheduled to end on Feb. 1. Under the mandate, local health departments are responsible for enforcing the mandate. Businesses found in violation of the directive could face fines of up to $1,000.

However, it was revealed at the board meeting that any formal resolution directing the local health department to not enforce the mandate may be illegal. Cayuga County Attorney Chris Palermo told board members that based on his reading of state law and the directive, the local public health director is obligated to enforce the mandate.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould, who is a non-voting member of the health board, added: "I'm understanding that the county health department has the authority to do this and the Legislature does not have the authority to overrule them."

The discussion during the board meeting largely focused on whether they should take any action in response to the Legislature's position. Dr. Cassandra Archer, an Auburn pediatrician and health board member, said she was "extraordinarily disheartened by the Legislature's actions."

"I understand the political ramifications of this, but it felt like a physical slap in the face of all the work that we have tried to do for the last two years," Archer said.

But Dr. Brian Brundage wondered why the board would address it when the Legislature hasn't taken any formal action. There hasn't been a resolution introduced, although it could be authored and considered at the next Legislature meeting.

Brundage also believes that the board should have "very little political influence" over the Legislature.

"I don't think we should have any comment regarding what happened in the meeting on (Jan. 1)," he continued. "I think we should just let things play out."

Keith Batman, the board's president and a former county legislator, agreed that there shouldn't be a confrontation with the Legislature. Later in the meeting, when Brundage questioned why a legislative resolution related to the mask mandate would matter to the board, Batman explained that while the Legislature can't override state public health law, they do control the health department's budget.

"If there are members (on the Cayuga County Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee) who take offense or umbrage or exception to the fact that they passed a resolution and this body and the public health director says, "No, that's illegal. We're not going to do it," there will be people that will react to that. And the reaction will be to try and control resources directed at the enforcement of public health."

Gould also sought to clarify the intention of the vote on Jan. 1. He said it was about "not putting the burden on businesses." The state's mask mandate requires indoor public venues, namely businesses, to either mandate masks or have patrons show proof of vaccination.

In December, then-Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said the county would enforce the mask mandate, but that the health department would take an educational approach before fining any businesses for violating the directive. It's unknown if any businesses have been fined under this mandate. When there was a mask mandate in place from April 2020 until May 2021, more than 30 Cayuga County businesses were fined for violating the order. The first-time penalty was $50.

The debate over the new mask mandate is happening as COVID-19 cases soar in Cayuga County. The health department reported 163 new cases on Wednesday after a single-day record of 246 new cases on Tuesday. Through the first five days of January, there have been 585 new cases.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

