Cayuga County, Auburn show support for Ukraine

Cayuga County and the city of Auburn are both flying Ukrainian flags in solidarity with the citizens of the eastern European nation that's been under attack by the Russian military since last week.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Gould issued a statement in conjunction with the flag being raised this week in front of the Cayuga County Office Building on Genesee Street in downtown Auburn.

"Cayuga County is showing its support for Ukraine by flying the Ukrainian flag with the American flag outside of the County Office Building.

"The County of Cayuga is home to a large number of Ukrainian Americans and the legislature wants to show its full support to them."

Gould said the Legislature plans to approve a resolution in support of Ukraine at its next full meeting March 22.

The city of Auburn is also expressing solidarity. The Ukrainian flag is among the international flags being flown on the south lawn of Memorial City Hall. On Thursday, the city posted a video of the flag with a message that included "#standwithukraine."

According to U.S. Census estimates, there are about 1,780 Cayuga County residents with Ukrainian ancestry, or 2.3% of the population — the highest percentage of any county in the state.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0