Police are hoping the public can provide information to help locate a teenager missing from Owasco.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that Joseph Wade Czyz, 13, left his home in the area of Adams Avenue in Owasco before 10:30 p.m. Monday and has not been seen since.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has hazel eyes and red hair, and weighs about 120 pounds.

State police with search dogs could be seen canvassing the neighborhood around Owasco Elementary School on Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Information can also be submitted at cayugacounty.us/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-8/Anonymous-Tips-51.