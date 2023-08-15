Police are hoping the public can provide information to help locate a teenager missing from Owasco.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that Joseph Wade Czyz, 13, left his home in the area of Adams Avenue in Owasco before 10:30 p.m. Monday and has not been seen since.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has hazel eyes and red hair, and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Information can also be submitted at cayugacounty.us/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-8/Anonymous-Tips-51.