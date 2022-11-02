Cayuga County authorities make drug arrests, probe overdose deaths

As authorities investigate four apparent overdose deaths in Cayuga County in recent weeks, police on Tuesday charged two people with felony drug possession.

According to a news release from the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, authorities recently conducted an investigation culminating in Weedsport which resulted in the arrests of two suspects.

At about 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Kelli Mitchell, 31, and Matthew Carnicelli, 34, at 74 E. Genesee St. in Auburn on charges of possessing fentanyl compounds.

Police said the county has experienced a recent increase in what appears to be overdose deaths.

"There are four apparent overdose deaths in recent weeks. There is no additional information being released or made available relating to these apparent overdoses as we continue to investigate them as independent incidents," a news release said. "Narcotics and/or any unknown substances being injected into a person’s body will have devastating or lethal consequences."

Carnicelli and Mitchell were both charged with third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy, which are both felonies. Both were subsequently arraigned at Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force is comprised of the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the National Guard.