An Aurelius manufacturing site could be closing next year, its parent company announced Monday.
The future of the Cranebrook Drive location of BCS Automotive, formerly known as TRW, is being reviewed along with a similar plant in Winona, Minnesota. BCS said it is studying its manufacturing footprint because of a slowdown in the automotive industry. The company produces component parts of vehicles.
"The study includes the potential transfer of product manufacturing as well as the potential closing of one or more manufacturing sites," a press release said.
The current size of the workforce at the Auburn site is unclear as company officials could not be reached for further comment Monday. But news reports in recent years have referenced the company employing as many as 150 unionized workers.
BCS told the workers about the review plan last week. It expects to make a decision in the first quarter of 2020.
"Since the North American automotive market continues to slowdown after the recent record sales years, BCS sees a need to take measures to react on those developments and to align its footprint in accordance with the current and forecasted market situation," the company said.
The company said it will be working with the labor unions in the two plants, which includes International Chemical Workers Local 192-C in Aurelius, as well as local and state officials and economic development authorities during the review process.
Tracy Verrier, executive director of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, said she could not comment on the matter Monday, deferring to the company's statement. But she said BCS, as one of the largest local manufacturing companies, is a vital part of the local economy.
BCS said its main focus is reviewing the Auburn and Minnesota sites, but facilities in Mexico and Wisconsin also could see impact.
TRW became BCS in 2018 when the business was purchased by China-based conglomerate Luxshare Limited from German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen, which had purchased TRW in 2015.