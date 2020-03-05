Cayuga County auto parts factory to close, 200 workers losing jobs

An Aurelius manufacturing site that employs more than 200 people will be closing by the end of the year.
BCS Automotive Interface Solutions, which for many years was known at TRW Automotive, told employees Thursday morning that it will shut down the plant on Cranebrook Drive in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decision concludes a review of global operations that the company announced in December, when it first disclosed that a shutdown in Cayuga County was possible.
BCS blamed a slowdown in the global automotive industry for the decision. The company produces component parts, mainly sensors and key fobs, for motor vehicles.
"Decisions that have such a profound and direct impact on the lives of our employees and their families are extraordinarily difficult," said Andy Dale, the company's vice president and general manager for the Americas.
TRW became BCS in 2018 when the business was purchased by China-based conglomerate Luxshare Limited from German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen, which had purchased TRW in 2015. The company said the Cayuga County facility currently employs 204 employees.
Dale, who was at the Aurelius site Monday to speak with workers, said BCS worked with the company's labor union — International Chemical Workers Local 192-C in Aurelius — along with state and local officials to try to find a way to keep the site open, but a viable solution could not be found.
Dale said the union and its leadership did all they could to prevent the closure, which included agreeing to a restructured contract if the plant would have been saved. He also praised the efforts of state and local officials, saying they offered a generous package of tax incentives.
Ultimately, though, the global automotive market just couldn't sustain the Cayuga County operation.
"Unfortunately, this action is necessary for the long-term health of BCS Automotive Interface Solutions," Dale said.
The production work in Aurelius will shift to other BCS facilities in North America, but the details of which facilities will be affected are still being worked out.
There will be some job opportunities for local BCS workers at other sites. BCS has U.S. plants in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
For other workers, severance packages are being discussed with the union, Dale said. In addition, the company will work with employees and local and state officials to provide job transition assistance.
Tracy Verrier, executive director of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, was involved in the talks with BCS. While she characterized Thursday's announcement as "not the news we were hoping for," she also said job prospects for the affected workers should be strong.
"For some time now we've heard from various employers in the area, including manufacturers, that they are struggling to fill their open positions," Verrier said. "So while a reduction like this is not ideal, it does seem that there will be opportunities for workers moving forward. We will continue to work with state and local partners, industry partners, and BCS to address the needs of the community moving forward."
Because the company has been communicating with employees about its struggles, the news was not a shock to most workers, said Joe Alcock, a former union vice president who has worked for the company or its predecessors for 47 years.
"Most of us knew it was coming" he said.
BCS owns the factory on Cranebrook Drive and will be putting it up for sale in the first quarter of 2021, Dale said. The 62,500-square-foot facility, built in 1985 when TRW expanded from a now-closed Union Springs site, is assessed at $1.89 million.