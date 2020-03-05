Cayuga County auto parts factory to close, 200 workers losing jobs

An Aurelius manufacturing site that employs more than 200 people will be closing by the end of the year.

BCS Automotive Interface Solutions, which for many years was known at TRW Automotive, told employees Thursday morning that it will shut down the plant on Cranebrook Drive in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decision concludes a review of global operations that the company announced in December, when it first disclosed that a shutdown in Cayuga County was possible.

BCS blamed a slowdown in the global automotive industry for the decision. The company produces component parts, mainly sensors and key fobs, for motor vehicles.

"Decisions that have such a profound and direct impact on the lives of our employees and their families are extraordinarily difficult," said Andy Dale, the company's vice president and general manager for the Americas.

TRW became BCS in 2018 when the business was purchased by China-based conglomerate Luxshare Limited from German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen, which had purchased TRW in 2015. The company said the Cayuga County facility currently employs 204 employees.