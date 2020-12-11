Cayuga County averaging over 40 new COVID-19 cases a day in December

With an average of more than 40 new COVID-19 cases every day in December, Cayuga County has nearly equaled the high of 422 cases in a month — a high that stood for a week and a half.

The Cayuga County Health Department said there were 61 new cases admitted on Thursday, including one incarcerated individual in a state correctional facility who tested positive for the virus. The prison wasn't disclosed, but there are positive cases among the inmate populations at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities.

The new case totals exclude 151 cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation, which is required for individuals who test positive for the virus. While these are positive cases, the health department doesn't count them in their new or active case tallies until the people are contacted and notified that they must isolate due to their test results.

With the new admissions, Cayuga County has 393 active COVID-19 cases and 1,672 people in mandatory quarantine, both of which are new highs.

The number of active cases has surged, especially over the last several weeks. Three months ago, on Sept. 11, Cayuga County had four active cases. On Oct. 13, there were 16 active cases. One month ago, the county had 128 active cases.