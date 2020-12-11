Cayuga County averaging over 40 new COVID-19 cases a day in December

With an average of more than 40 new COVID-19 cases every day in December, Cayuga County has nearly equaled the high of 422 cases in a month — a high that stood for a week and a half.
The Cayuga County Health Department said there were 61 new cases admitted on Thursday, including one incarcerated individual in a state correctional facility who tested positive for the virus. The prison wasn't disclosed, but there are positive cases among the inmate populations at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities.
The new case totals exclude 151 cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation, which is required for individuals who test positive for the virus. While these are positive cases, the health department doesn't count them in their new or active case tallies until the people are contacted and notified that they must isolate due to their test results.
With the new admissions, Cayuga County has 393 active COVID-19 cases and 1,672 people in mandatory quarantine, both of which are new highs.
The number of active cases has surged, especially over the last several weeks. Three months ago, on Sept. 11, Cayuga County had four active cases. On Oct. 13, there were 16 active cases. One month ago, the county had 128 active cases.
After a few days of hospitalizations remaining steady or decreasing, there are now 15 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, up from 13 one day ago. The number of hospitalized residents has remained in double digits for three weeks.
Cayuga County is approaching 1,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Including the new admissions, there are 1,289 confirmed cases. The total doesn't include the cases awaiting admission, which puts the county above 1,400 cases.
According to the state Department of Health's latest update, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the central New York region dipped by five to 314 on Thursday, but that total represents the second-highest amount since the pandemic began.
A week earlier, on Dec. 3, hospitalizations in the region stood at 239. A month earlier, they were at 78.
There's also been a significant increase in hospitalizations requiring intensive care treatment in central New York. The region's ICU total on Thursday reached a new high of 73. On Nov. 10, there were just 13 ICU cases.
The state includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties in its central New York region for tracking coronavirus data.
