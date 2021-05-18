Cayuga County awaits guidance on mask enforcement after Cuomo's order

The Cayuga County Health Department is awaiting state guidance on whether it needs to continue enforcing the mask mandate at local businesses.
For nearly a year, the department's environmental health division has conducted inspections at businesses to ensure they are abiding by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring masks or face coverings to be worn in public settings due to COVID-19. More than 30 businesses have been fined because customers or employees weren't wearing masks at the time of the inspections.
But Cuomo's recent announcement could bring an end to those enforcement actions. The governor said Monday that the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that vaccinated people don't have to wear masks. Anyone who is immunocompromised or isn't vaccinated must continue to wear masks when they can't maintain social distancing in public.
Regardless of vaccination status, masks are still required in health care facilities, homeless shelters, nursing homes, prisons, public transportation and schools. Businesses can decide whether they ditch mask requirements for vaccinated customers. That aligns with the CDC's guidance, which says that fully vaccinated people no longer have to a mask "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."
The new executive order from Cuomo takes effect on Wednesday.
During the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Dr. Brian Brundage asked whether the health department will continue to enforce the mask rules now that the mandate has been eased for vaccinated people.
Eileen O'Connor, who is the director of the environmental health division, responded, "Probably not."
O'Connor acknowledged there's confusion because it's not clear from Cuomo's announcement what businesses can do — "Are restaurants going to require people to show a vaccination?" she asked — and whether the local health departments will be expected to continue its enforcement efforts.
Dr. John Cosachov, who, like Brundage, serves on the board, believes the message from the state is that businesses can choose to require customers to wear masks even if those individuals are vaccinated. But Brundage noted it would be difficult to penalize businesses for violations with the mask mandate, at least for vaccinated people, no longer in effect.
"If a business has their own regulations, if they still want to require masks and somebody doesn't, that wouldn't be our violation if masks aren't required anymore," O'Connor said.
Despite the easing of the mask mandate, Cosachov thinks it's important to highlight the exceptions outlined in the new order. He shared a hypothetical scenario in which an immunocompromised person is sitting in a doctor's office waiting room. They might be harmed, he said, by someone who is maskless in the office.
Ralph Battista, another member of the board, asked O'Connor what will determine the health department's actions.
"We're waiting for something other than just the press release," she said. "A press release isn't really enforceable. We're waiting for something in writing from the state that's official guidance or executive order."
