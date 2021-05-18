Cayuga County awaits guidance on mask enforcement after Cuomo's order

The new executive order from Cuomo takes effect on Wednesday.

During the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Dr. Brian Brundage asked whether the health department will continue to enforce the mask rules now that the mandate has been eased for vaccinated people.

Eileen O'Connor, who is the director of the environmental health division, responded, "Probably not."

O'Connor acknowledged there's confusion because it's not clear from Cuomo's announcement what businesses can do — "Are restaurants going to require people to show a vaccination?" she asked — and whether the local health departments will be expected to continue its enforcement efforts.

Dr. John Cosachov, who, like Brundage, serves on the board, believes the message from the state is that businesses can choose to require customers to wear masks even if those individuals are vaccinated. But Brundage noted it would be difficult to penalize businesses for violations with the mask mandate, at least for vaccinated people, no longer in effect.

"If a business has their own regulations, if they still want to require masks and somebody doesn't, that wouldn't be our violation if masks aren't required anymore," O'Connor said.