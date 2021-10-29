Cayuga County begins to roll out 'helpful' COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

The Cayuga County Health Department has received a boost in its vaccination efforts.

The agency held its first COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Friday. Nearly 100 people registered for the clinic at Fingerlakes Mall, where Moderna booster shots were administered.

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy told The Citizen that the department wanted to start with Moderna-only boosters because that was the vaccine used when the first vaccination clinics were held in January. Because the Pfizer vaccine required ultra-cold refrigeration and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine wasn't available yet, Moderna was the go-to for the county.

"We know the bulk of people we initially served who are currently eligible probably had Moderna," Cuddy said. "That gives us a good opportunity — our clinicians working at the clinics, as well as our support staff — to become very proficient in the differences from the first- and second-dose clinics."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended and the Food and Drug Administration approved the booster shots this month. According to the CDC, those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are eligible for booster shots if they are age 65 or older, ages 18 or older living in long-term care facilities, ages 18 or older with underlying medical conditions, or ages 18 or older and working or living in high-risk settings. Boosters should be administered six months after you received your second shot.

For individuals who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they are eligible for a booster if they are age 18 or older. They can get a booster at least two months after their shot.

Booster shots have been available at local pharmacies, including Rite-Aid and Walgreens. But the health department plans to make booster shots a priority.

After Friday's clinic, there are already two Moderna booster clinics planned for next week. The clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the former Jo-Ann Fabric location inside Fingerlakes Mall. Registration is required. To register, residents can go to cayugacounty.us/health to schedule an appointment.

While Cuddy encourages people to register on their own, there is assistance available. The city of Auburn and a majority of towns and villages will help people register for the booster shot clinics. The Cayuga Community Health Network is also assisting with the registration process. The network can be reached at (315) 252-4212.

Cuddy offered some tips for people who are coming to the booster shot clinics. She said they should bring their health insurance card with them. The health department will bill insurance companies for administration. But health insurance is not required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"If people do not have insurance, that is okay," Cuddy said. "They can still come to the clinics and get their vaccination and there will be no charge to them."

Individuals should also bring their CDC COVID-19 vaccination cards with them. At the clinic, their card will be updated to show they received the booster, the type of vaccine, lot number, and the date the shot was administered.

Cuddy, who says she favors vaccinations, is "all for" the booster shots. She said the boosters help maximize protection and prolong the durability of the vaccines.

"I think it's important to remember as a community and our county, we still have a relatively low percentage of vaccination," Cuddy said. According to the CDC, 53.6% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated and 56.6% have received at least one vaccine dose.

She added, "For people who are eligible, I encourage them to get (the booster)."

In other news:

• The health department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — 16 vaccinated and nine unvaccinated. After the active case count decreased over six consecutive days, the number of people in mandatory isolation rose to 189 on Thursday.

Total hospitalizations were unchanged, with 12 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19. Eight of the residents are vaccinated and four are unvaccinated. Seven are ages 70 or older, while three are in their 50s, one is in their 30s and one is in the 10-19 age group.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

