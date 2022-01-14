Cayuga County breaks two COVID-19 records, tops 14,000 cases in pandemic

Cayuga County broke records for COVID-19 cases in a day and month, while also eclipsing 14,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there were 382 new cases on Thursday, shattering the previous single-day record of 280 that was set two days ago. After not topping 200 new daily cases for the first 22 months of the pandemic, the county has had five days with more than 200 new cases since Jan. 4.

While breaking the single-day record for new cases, the county also set a new mark for cases in a month (2,286). The previous record was 2,024 in December 2020. It's the third time the county has surpassed 2,000 cases in a month — there were 2,010 cases in January 2021.

The record number of cases on Thursday also put the county over 14,000 cases (14,312, according to the health department) since the pandemic began in March 2020. The case total is nearly 19% of the county's population (76,248), although it's possible that some of the cases were reinfections.

As cases increase, hospitalizations are on the decline. The health department reported 20 COVID hospitalizations on Thursday, down from 24 one day ago. Ten of the patients are unvaccinated, five of whom are in their 50s. Two of the unvaccinated patients are in their 80s, two are in their 70s and one is in their 90s.

The vaccinated patients include one in their 90s, two in their 80s, two in their 70s, two in their 60s, one in their 40s and two in their 20s.

The health department hasn't released other information, such as whether they received or booster if they have underlying health conditions, about the patients.

For the seventh time in 11 days, there was a COVID-19 death in Cayuga County. A woman in her 70s who tested positive for the virus has died. No other information was released. It's the 122nd virus-related fatality reported in Cayuga County.

In other news:

• The health department announced a handful of vaccination clinics that will be held this month.

The clinics are scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

More information about the clinics, including the vaccines offered at each clinic and how to register for appointments, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

The clinics will be held at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.