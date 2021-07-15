Cayuga County breweries total six medals at state competition

Cayuga County had a strong showing at the 2021 New York State Craft Competition, with three of its breweries winning six medals.
The awards were announced Thursday night from Big aLICe Brewing in Geneva. A total of 1,143 beers were submitted by 182 breweries, making the competition the biggest statewide one in the country, organizers said. From those beers, 87 medals were awarded in 27 categories based on tastings by 44 judges over two days in Rochester in June.
Leading the medal count among Cayuga County breweries was Lunkenheimer Craft Beer Co., of Weedsport. Derric and Kristen Slocum's village brewery won three medals: silver in Pale Ale (among 31 entries) for its Exit 40 Pale Ale, bronze in Experimental (among 37 entries) for its Peanut Butter Habañero Brown Ale, and silver in Strong Ale (Non-Belgian) (among 15 entries) for its Barleywine.
With the wins, Lunkenheimer raises its overall medal count at the competition to nine. It won six in the last two years of the competition, which was more than any other brewery in the state.
Close behind Lunkenheimer was Prison City Brewing in Auburn, which won two medals. Its Sad Devotion to Ancient Religion took silver in Amber and Dark Lager (among 59 entries) and its 4 Piece Citra tied for the gold in Hazy Pale Ale (among 52 entries). Prison City tied for the gold with Grimm Artisanal Ales, of Brooklyn, whose five gold medals propelled it to the Brewery of the Year Award.
Rounding out the winners, Aurora Brewing Co. of Ledyard took silver in Experimental for its Tropical Moon Cake imperial stout with macadamia nuts, toasted coconut, marshmallows and vanilla beans.
The Governor's Cup, the competition's equivalent of best in show, was awarded to Eli Fish Brewing Co., of Batavia, for its Heavy Maple.
The competition is held by the state Brewers Association with assistance from the Raise a Glass Foundation, and sponsored by 1886 Malt House.
For more information, visit nyscbc.com/competition.
