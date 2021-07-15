Cayuga County breweries total six medals at state competition

Cayuga County had a strong showing at the 2021 New York State Craft Competition, with three of its breweries winning six medals.

The awards were announced Thursday night from Big aLICe Brewing in Geneva. A total of 1,143 beers were submitted by 182 breweries, making the competition the biggest statewide one in the country, organizers said. From those beers, 87 medals were awarded in 27 categories based on tastings by 44 judges over two days in Rochester in June.

Leading the medal count among Cayuga County breweries was Lunkenheimer Craft Beer Co., of Weedsport. Derric and Kristen Slocum's village brewery won three medals: silver in Pale Ale (among 31 entries) for its Exit 40 Pale Ale, bronze in Experimental (among 37 entries) for its Peanut Butter Habañero Brown Ale, and silver in Strong Ale (Non-Belgian) (among 15 entries) for its Barleywine.

With the wins, Lunkenheimer raises its overall medal count at the competition to nine. It won six in the last two years of the competition, which was more than any other brewery in the state.

