Cayuga County breweries win gold medals at state competition

Two Cayuga County breweries have continued their winning ways at the New York State Craft Beer Competition, each taking gold medals at this year's fourth annual awards.

Prison City Pub & Brewery, of Auburn, took gold in the American IPA Variations category for Elegant Pride, a pale ale with lemon zest and mango tea. And Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., of Weedsport, took gold in the Pale Ale category for its Exit 40 Pale Ale.

Lunkenheimer also won a silver in NYS Ingredient Beer (any beer made with 60% or more ingredients sourced from within the state) for Exit 40 Pale Ale, and a bronze in Fruit and Spice Beer (Non-sour) for its Elderberry Kolsch.

Both breweries could still win more awards at the competition, too: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 12 of the competition's 25 categories were able to be judged as scheduled on March 14 in Rochester. The remaining categories — whose flavors won't change so much with the passage of time — will possibly be judged at a later date.

The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony on Facebook Live and YouTube Thursday night.

