Cayuga County brewery closes for week due to COVID-19 exposure

  • Updated
Summerhill Brewing 4

Summerhill Brewing in Summerhill.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Summerhill Brewing is closing for the week after an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The brewery, located at 14408 Route 90 in Summerhill, will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 13. The exposure did not take place at the brewery, it said in an email to its subscriber list.

"We are following best practices for the health and safety of our employees and customers," the brewery said. "We appreciate your understanding and continued support."

The family-owned brewery's online store will be inactive this week as well.

The pandemic has been surging in Cayuga County since late October, with more than half of the county's 1,101 total cases being reported in the last month.

For more information, visit summerhillbrewing.com or facebook.com/summerhill.brewing.

