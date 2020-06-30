Cayuga County businesses left out of phase four disappointed, but not deterred

Currier also believes Cuomo's handling of the reopening has made it hard to take the governor at his word.

"He said that the pause or slowdown would come if and when we saw spikes in cases. We have not," he said. "It does illuminate the need to identify upstate as different from downstate."

That, in turn, makes it harder to plan to reopen Track Cinema, Currier said. For instance, the theater just replaced the soda and slushies in its machines, which were either expired or about to expire. The theater also has an order ready to replace its candy, 75% of which will expire by Aug. 1. Now, all Currier can do is hope Track can reopen before those concessions have to be replaced again.

When it does, Track will enter a new landscape of moviegoing. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen movie studios shift more toward video-on-demand and streaming releases in the belief that even when theaters reopen, audiences will be reluctant to go back. Currier, too, foresees some hardship in the short term. But he believes theaters will be back, if only because there's nothing like them.