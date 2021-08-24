Cayuga County businesses slapped with $1,000 fines for COVID-19 violations

Two Cayuga County businesses have been fined $1,000 for repeat violations of state COVID-19 regulations that were lifted in May.

Dollar General in Moravia and McDonald's on Grant Avenue in Auburn were penalized for violating the state's mask mandate while it was still in effect. The fines were approved by the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday.

A Cayuga County Health Department inspector visited Dollar General in April and found customers and employees weren't wearing face coverings. The store was fined $50 in January for its first violation of the COVID-19 regulations.

For repeat offenses, a hearing is held and the respondent is allowed to testify. The hearing officer determined that Dollar General violated the mask mandate and said Dollar General should be fined $1,000, the standard penalty for a second offense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At McDonald's on Grant Avenue, a health department inspector who visited the restaurant in September 2020 found three employees were either not wearing masks or, in one case, not properly wearing a face covering.