 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County businesses slapped with $1,000 fines for COVID-19 violations
alert top story
CAYUGA COUNTY

Cayuga County businesses slapped with $1,000 fines for COVID-19 violations

{{featured_button_text}}
Big Ten The Virus Football

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. (NIAID/NIH via AP, File)

 HOGP

Two Cayuga County businesses have been fined $1,000 for repeat violations of state COVID-19 regulations that were lifted in May. 

Dollar General in Moravia and McDonald's on Grant Avenue in Auburn were penalized for violating the state's mask mandate while it was still in effect. The fines were approved by the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday. 

A Cayuga County Health Department inspector visited Dollar General in April and found customers and employees weren't wearing face coverings. The store was fined $50 in January for its first violation of the COVID-19 regulations. 

For repeat offenses, a hearing is held and the respondent is allowed to testify. The hearing officer determined that Dollar General violated the mask mandate and said Dollar General should be fined $1,000, the standard penalty for a second offense. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At McDonald's on Grant Avenue, a health department inspector who visited the restaurant in September 2020 found three employees were either not wearing masks or, in one case, not properly wearing a face covering. 

The fast-food restaurant was one of the first Cayuga County businesses fined for mask violations in August 2020. A hearing officer found that they violated the regulations again and recommended a $1,000 fine. 

The mask mandate effectively ended in May when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo said vaccinated New Yorkers no longer had to wear masks in indoor public settings. The state advised unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks indoors, but there was no way for local health departments to enforce that guidance. 

Cayuga County hasn't issued any new fines based on inspections since the mask mandate was lifted in May. But there was a backlog of violations that the board of health had to approve over the past few months. For repeat offenses, there can be delays in scheduling the hearings because the hearing officer is a contractor. 

Dollar General and McDonald's aren't the only Cayuga County businesses that have paid hefty financial penalties. Ed and Jean's Market, a grocery store in Port Byron, has been fined three times, including $2,000 in June. Wegmans in Auburn was fined $1,000 in February. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

1
2
1
1
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News