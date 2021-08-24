Cayuga County businesses slapped with $1,000 fines for COVID-19 violations

Two Cayuga County businesses have been fined $1,000 for repeat violations of state COVID-19 regulations that were lifted in May.
Dollar General in Moravia and McDonald's on Grant Avenue in Auburn were penalized for violating the state's mask mandate while it was still in effect. The fines were approved by the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday.
A Cayuga County Health Department inspector visited Dollar General in April and found customers and employees weren't wearing face coverings. The store was fined $50 in January for its first violation of the COVID-19 regulations.
For repeat offenses, a hearing is held and the respondent is allowed to testify. The hearing officer determined that Dollar General violated the mask mandate and said Dollar General should be fined $1,000, the standard penalty for a second offense.
At McDonald's on Grant Avenue, a health department inspector who visited the restaurant in September 2020 found three employees were either not wearing masks or, in one case, not properly wearing a face covering.
The fast-food restaurant was one of the first Cayuga County businesses fined for mask violations in August 2020. A hearing officer found that they violated the regulations again and recommended a $1,000 fine.
The mask mandate effectively ended in May when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo said vaccinated New Yorkers no longer had to wear masks in indoor public settings. The state advised unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks indoors, but there was no way for local health departments to enforce that guidance.
Cayuga County hasn't issued any new fines based on inspections since the mask mandate was lifted in May. But there was a backlog of violations that the board of health had to approve over the past few months. For repeat offenses, there can be delays in scheduling the hearings because the hearing officer is a contractor.
Dollar General and McDonald's aren't the only Cayuga County businesses that have paid hefty financial penalties. Ed and Jean's Market, a grocery store in Port Byron, has been fined three times, including $2,000 in June. Wegmans in Auburn was fined $1,000 in February.
