Cayuga County calls off July 3 fireworks show, county fair

Restrictions on outdoor recreation remain in place for the Memorial Day weekend in Cayuga County, and the county fair and traditional July 3 fireworks show have been called off.

“After careful deliberation and collaboration we felt that continuing these events would violate the mass gathering guidelines and contribute to the spread of the coronavirus,” Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman said in a Friday news release. “I understand it is disappointing to not be able to mark the holidays with our usual traditions, but the health and safety of our community members remains our highest priority.”

The county said that the summer events were canceled by the Cayuga County Parks & Trails Department in consultation with McNabb-Coleman, the county Health Department, sheriff’s office, and Emergency Management Office. "The uncertainty regarding relaxing restrictions on gatherings prevents the planning required to ensure safe and enjoyable events," the news release said.

As for Memorial Day weekend and the near future, McNabb-Coleman issued an emergency order effective Friday that extends the closing of all playgrounds, sporting fields, and athletic courts except tennis courts within the county. It also requires visitors to public parks to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from unrelated persons.