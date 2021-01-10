Cayuga County caps deadliest week of COVID-19 pandemic with two more deaths

In seven days, Cayuga County matched its COVID-19 death toll for the first 9 1/2 months of the pandemic.
From Jan. 3 through Jan. 9, there were 24 virus-related deaths in Cayuga County. The total includes two on Saturday — a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s, both of whom were nursing home residents.
Nineteen of the 24 people who died of COVID-19 over the last seven days were nursing home residents. An outbreak that began in December at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn, has killed 24 residents. More than 180 employees and residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus.
Cayuga County has 48 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Most of the county's deaths occurred after a late fall surge in positive cases. There were 14 deaths in December and six in November.
As the death toll rises, there are declining numbers of active cases and people in mandatory quarantine. There are 991 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, the first time in six days that the number of active cases dipped below 1,000, and 7,510 residents in quarantine due to contact with positive cases, down from 8,014 one day ago.
There were 74 new cases admitted on Saturday, which is the lowest since 45 were admitted on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Cayuga County had 10 consecutive days with more than 100 new admissions into mandatory isolation. But the number of admissions has been declining over the last two days.
Cayuga County has 3,805 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. The active and confirmed case totals don't include 49 cases awaiting admission. These are residents who tested positive for COVID-19 but haven't been admitted into isolation. The Cayuga County Health Department has said that it can take a day or two before a positive case is contacted and ordered to isolate.
The number of cases awaiting admission is also at a new low. At the height of the backlog, there were more than 200 cases that hadn't been contacted. The county had 30 consecutive days with more than 100 cases awaiting admission into isolation.
Over the last three days, though, the number of cases awaiting admission decreased. There were 81 cases awaiting admission on Thursday and 87 on Friday.
Hospitalizations, though, remain high for Cayuga County. After a one-day drop from 41 to 37, there are 39 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The health department's report doesn't include residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.
