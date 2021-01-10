Cayuga County caps deadliest week of COVID-19 pandemic with two more deaths

In seven days, Cayuga County matched its COVID-19 death toll for the first 9 1/2 months of the pandemic.

From Jan. 3 through Jan. 9, there were 24 virus-related deaths in Cayuga County. The total includes two on Saturday — a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s, both of whom were nursing home residents.

Nineteen of the 24 people who died of COVID-19 over the last seven days were nursing home residents. An outbreak that began in December at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn, has killed 24 residents. More than 180 employees and residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

Cayuga County has 48 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Most of the county's deaths occurred after a late fall surge in positive cases. There were 14 deaths in December and six in November.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the death toll rises, there are declining numbers of active cases and people in mandatory quarantine. There are 991 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, the first time in six days that the number of active cases dipped below 1,000, and 7,510 residents in quarantine due to contact with positive cases, down from 8,014 one day ago.