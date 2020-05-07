Cayuga County car dealers get the OK for limited showroom openings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cayuga County car dealers have been given the green light to resume in-person sales.

After getting the OK from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman on Thursday said that people may now visit automobile dealerships by appointment, under a set of conditions aimed at preserving social distancing being practiced during the coronavirus pandemic.

With an updated order by the state regarding lifting the in-person restriction, and in consultation with the the Cayuga County Health Department, McNabb-Coleman said in a news release that automobile dealership showings and sales, by appointment, are now permissible in the county. All interactions with the public are subject to current social distancing guidelines.

Local car dealers are encouraging management to enforce the measures of the New Car Dealer Associations’ On-Site Safety Protocols, McNabb-Coleman said, including all guidance within the surface cleaning protocols, employee safety measures, facility management and customer contact.

In addition, the county is asking auto dealers to follow the guidance outlined by the Cayuga County Health Department to open showrooms to appointments: