The Cayuga Nation will open a new casino in Union Springs this week, the nation's fourth.

The nation announced Thursday that its new Class II gaming facility, Lakeside Entertainment 4, will open Friday, Aug. 4, with a "sneak peak" at 10 a.m. and grand opening festivities starting at 3 p.m. The grand opening celebration will feature food, giveaways, live broadcasts and more. The facility is located at 271 Cayuga St. in the village of Union Springs.

The nation said in a news release that the casino's opening "comes at a time of significance for the tribe, following a recent land trust decision. The decision, which recognized the sovereignty and rights of the Cayuga Nation, reaffirms the tribe's historical ties to the land and allows for the development of economic opportunities that benefit both Cayuga citizens and the local community."

The casino will feature 128 gaming machines, making Lakeside Entertainment 4 the largest Cayuga Nation casino and its new "flagship" gaming facility. The nation said that its partnership with Everi Gaming provides a wide array of gaming options and that, as with all of its casinos, the nation "will prioritize responsible gaming practices, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all patrons."

The nation said this fourth casino "is a testament to the Cayuga Nation's commitment to enhancing the economic landscape, allowing them to preserve the cultural heritage and traditions of their ancestors."

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest venture, Lakeside Entertainment 4, which represents the progress of our people," said Clint Halftown, the federally recognized representative for the nation.

"With this new establishment, we aim to not only provide an exceptional entertainment experience for our customers but also to foster economic development and improve the quality of life for our citizens and community members."