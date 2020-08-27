Cayuga County catching up on backlog of pistol permit applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has expanded its hours for people who want to amend their pistol permits and is working to catch up on a backlog of permit applications stalled by the coronavirus pandemc.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release that pistol permit amendment processing availability is being expanded outside normal business hours to assist those needing to add or remove a handgun from a permit, make address changes, etc.

Schenck said the pistol permit clerk will be available at the sheriff's office at 7445 County House Road in Sennett from 5 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month to help with these transactions. Appointments are required and are expected to fill quickly. Appointments may be made by visiting cayugasheriff.setmore.com and clicking on a second or fourth Tuesday of any month on the calendar.

Schenck said that Cayuga County Court has begun reviewing new applications after suspending that process due to COVID-19 restrictions and that the sheriff's office has a backlog of applications it is working to process as quickly as possible.

For additional help, see the pistol permit section of the sheriff's office website, call processing clerk Danielle Powers at (315) 253-1148 or send an email to Sheriff@cayugacounty.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0