Cayuga County Chamber announces 2020 award winners

The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its annual awards program, which recognizes businesses and individuals in the community "for their unique contributions to the economy and overall development of Cayuga County."

In a press release Tuesday, the chamber said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has postponed the annual awards luncheon that formally honors the winners. "With the situation still evolving, we have not yet selected a date to reschedule. We will provide updated information in future communications as it develops," the press release said.

The 2020 winner of the Phyllis K. Goldman Encouragement Award, which honors a woman business owner who has shown "noteworthy entrepreneurial pursuit," is Cathy Tripiciano, founder and owner of Maple Seed Creative and an adjunct professor at Cayuga Community College's School of Media and the Arts. The late Phyllis Goldman was a local business woman who "inspired other women to stretch themselves beyond society’s norms and expectations by following their dreams and hearts as they pursue a career and redirected their life paths," according to the press release.

The Terri Bridenbecker Young Professional Award, named in honor of a former chamber executive director, is going to Kirsten Wise Gosch, the executive director at Cayuga Museum of History & Art.