Cayuga County Chamber announces 2020 award winners

The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its annual awards program, which recognizes businesses and individuals in the community "for their unique contributions to the economy and overall development of Cayuga County."
In a press release Tuesday, the chamber said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has postponed the annual awards luncheon that formally honors the winners. "With the situation still evolving, we have not yet selected a date to reschedule. We will provide updated information in future communications as it develops," the press release said.
The 2020 winner of the Phyllis K. Goldman Encouragement Award, which honors a woman business owner who has shown "noteworthy entrepreneurial pursuit," is Cathy Tripiciano, founder and owner of Maple Seed Creative and an adjunct professor at Cayuga Community College's School of Media and the Arts. The late Phyllis Goldman was a local business woman who "inspired other women to stretch themselves beyond society’s norms and expectations by following their dreams and hearts as they pursue a career and redirected their life paths," according to the press release.
The Terri Bridenbecker Young Professional Award, named in honor of a former chamber executive director, is going to Kirsten Wise Gosch, the executive director at Cayuga Museum of History & Art.
In the small business of the year award for companies in operation less than five years, the winner is Drifter's on Owasco, which is owned by Jim and Jane Manning.
The winner among businesses in operation five or more years is A&M Graphics Inc., which is owned by Al Brunner and Matt Ferguson.
Receiving the 2020 Business Leader Award, which honors companies that show leadership and continually invest in the county, is Fox Dealerships.
The Non-Profit of the Year Award winner is Nick's Ride 4 Friends. This honor "recognizes a non-profit organization that contributes to the success of our community by enhancing the quality of life or contributing to the economic base of Cayuga County," according to the press release.
The Community Leadership Award, sponsored by Cuddy Financial Services to recognize a Leadership Cayuga alum for their work in the community, is Ian Phillips, a regional political organizer at New York State United Teachers, Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member and chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee. Phillips is a 2015 Leadership Cayuga graduate.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.