BUSINESS

Cayuga County chamber announces award winners

Impressions 1 (copy)

Bill Clark and Sandra Shutter at Artistic Impressions Studio & Gallery at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Chamber Award winners Thursday.

The Phyllis Goldman Award, recognizing a woman who owns a business and demonstrates a noteworthy entrepreneurial pursuit, went to Sandra Shutter, owner of Artistic Impressions Studio & Gallery located at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn. The award is given in honor of Goldman, a local business woman who inspired other women to pursue careers and redirect their life paths if it meant following their dreams.

The Terri Bridenbecker Young Professional Award, recognizing an individual younger than 40 pursuing excellence in their career, went to Ally Colvin, associate attorney at Hancock Estabrook LLP.

The Small Business of the Year Awards went to Café 108 in downtown Auburn for businesses younger than 5 years old, and Yawger Brook Banquets and Catering in Aurelius for business older than 5.

The Business Leader Award, honoring a business that continually invests in Cayuga County and shows leadership in the community, went to Medent in Auburn. 

The Nonprofit of the Year Award, recognizing a nonprofit that contributes to the success of the community and enhancing its quality of life, went to the Owasco Watershed Lake Association

Last, the Community Leadership Award, recognizing a Leadership Cayuga alum for their participation in civic organizations and leadership in the community, went to Monika Salvage, project manager of the HEALing Communities Study.

The award winners will be recognized at the chamber's annual awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Springside Inn in Fleming. Tickets are $45.

For more information about the awards or the luncheon, visit cayugacountychamber.com/awards

