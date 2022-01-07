Cayuga County changes strategy as COVID-19 cases overwhelm contact tracers

The local increase in COVID-19 cases is too much for Cayuga County and state contact tracers to handle.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that it will no longer call positive cases and is asking residents to not call unless they have questions. The department also posted attestation forms on its website, cayugacounty.us/health, for people to use if they test positive and should isolate or if they are exposed to the virus and must quarantine.

Deanna Ryan, the department's supervising public health administrator and public information officer, told The Citizen that contact tracing will continue, but cases involving school-aged children will be prioritized.

COVID-19 cases surged in the last two weeks, with 1,322 since Christmas and 811 in the first six days of January. The county reported 226 new cases on Thursday, its second-highest single-day total since the pandemic began in March 2020. The record (246) was set on Tuesday.

But those numbers don't include a backlog of more than 1,000 positive cases the health department hasn't contacted. In its daily update, the department said the online forms will help address the overwhelming number of cases "that we will not be able to contact."

"The substantial volume of COVID-19 cases in recent days has exceeded the capacity of the Cayuga County Health Department and New York state contact tracing team to contact everyone individually who has had a positive COVID-19 test result," the department said.

Another reason for the shift to online forms is the change in isolation and quarantine guidance. Since the start of the pandemic, isolation orders have been issued for people who test positive and close contacts have been asked to quarantine.

Under the new rules, anyone — regardless of vaccination status — who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days. This includes people who have a positive at-home test. Positive cases should contact anyone who may have been exposed.

After five days, if individuals don't have symptoms or if symptoms are resolving, then they can "resume all normal activities," according to the health department. However, they should wear a well-fitting mask while they are around other people for five more days.

If symptoms don't improve after five days, contact your health care provider.

Close contacts who were exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine for five days and monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should get tested.

In other news:

• Cayuga County's active case count is up to 776, an increase of 83 in one day. That does not include the backlogged cases. The true active case count could be close to 1,800.

• A Cayuga County man in his 60s died of COVID-19, according to the health department. He is the 118th virus-related fatality since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

• Hospitalizations are on the decline, with 18 residents being treated at four central New York hospitals. Two days ago, there were 24 hospitalizations.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

