Cayuga County changes strategy to boost COVID-19 vaccination rate

Instead of holding clinics at a central location and hoping local residents show up, the Cayuga County Health Department is taking a different approach to boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate.
There have been vaccination clinics at fire stations, schools and, on Wednesday, at soup kitchens. The department will still administer shots at Fingerlakes Mall, where they had well-attended clinics throughout the spring. But Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, acknowledged that the days of the large vaccination clinics are over.
"That demand has been met," she said at the Cayuga County Board of Health's monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Cuddy says the health department has flexibility that other vaccine providers don't. With the state pushing for a targeted effort to address low vaccination rates in certain zip codes, the department has been holding pop-up clinics in communities across the county.
Last week, there was a clinic at the Victory Fire Department. The location was ideal because it could reach residents of two northern Cayuga County zip codes — Martville (13111) and Meridian (13113) — that have low vaccination rates.
Cuddy credited Nancy Purdy, the health department's director of community health services, for spearheading the planning and operation of the clinic. Those efforts included contacting local school districts, communicating with town supervisors, and reaching out to churches to promote the clinic.
Cuddy expected that a handful of people would attend, but 28 residents showed up to get vaccinated.
"I was really impressed with that turnout," she said. "That really speaks well to the people who got the word out and our staff."
The community clinics continued this week. The health department held another at Southern Cayuga High School. Kim Abate, a senior public health educator at the department, said doses were administered to 29 residents.
Cuddy mentioned during the board of health meeting that they would go to soup kitchens for pop-up clinics. That's what the department did on Wednesday at SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church in Auburn. The church's soup kitchen is open on Wednesday for lunch, so department staff was there administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A critical part of the clinics is informing people about the vaccine. Purdy said there are conversations with individuals who she described as "a little resistant" to get vaccinated. She also highlighted the work with fire stations across the county. She revealed that the department is working on hosting another clinic at a different firehouse.
"We're using the ability of firemen who are trusted within their community to help spread the word and help engage people to take up the offering," Purdy said.
Local health officials are aware of the numbers and where Cayuga County ranks compared to other counties. According to the state Department of Health, 58.2% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose in Cayuga County. Nearly half of all residents (49.2%) have been given one dose and 45.2% are fully vaccinated.
In the central New York region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, Cayuga has the second-lowest vaccination rates among adults and the overall population. Nearly three-quarters of adults in neighboring Onondaga County have received at least one dose and 56% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Purdy expressed some frustration that the vaccination rates haven't increased much lately.
"We're just churning all that we can to try to move that number," she said.
Cuddy is encouraged by the progress made at recent clinics. However, she recognizes that it's going to take more effort to increase the vaccination rate.
"It's a lot of one-to-one conversations people are having right now to address their concerns, to speak about the vaccine, to dispel conspiracy theories," she said. "It's more talking time a lot than it is to give a shot, but it continues to move in the right direction."
In other news:
• The county reported one new COVID-19 case over the past two days. There are five active cases in isolation.
One virus-related patient is being treated at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported.
• The health department will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road in Aurelius. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for adults age 18 and older. Pfizer vaccines will be offered to individuals age 12 and older. For children under age 18, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.