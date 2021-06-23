Cayuga County changes strategy to boost COVID-19 vaccination rate

"We're using the ability of firemen who are trusted within their community to help spread the word and help engage people to take up the offering," Purdy said.

Local health officials are aware of the numbers and where Cayuga County ranks compared to other counties. According to the state Department of Health, 58.2% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose in Cayuga County. Nearly half of all residents (49.2%) have been given one dose and 45.2% are fully vaccinated.

In the central New York region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, Cayuga has the second-lowest vaccination rates among adults and the overall population. Nearly three-quarters of adults in neighboring Onondaga County have received at least one dose and 56% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

Purdy expressed some frustration that the vaccination rates haven't increased much lately.

"We're just churning all that we can to try to move that number," she said.

Cuddy is encouraged by the progress made at recent clinics. However, she recognizes that it's going to take more effort to increase the vaccination rate.