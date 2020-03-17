Cayuga County child-care gap grows amid coronavirus pandemic

On a normal day, the Booker T. Washington Community Center serves about 500 meals to children in its after-school programs across six different sites.

When Cayuga County schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, there was no after-school child care. But Executive Director Denise Farrington knew children would still be missing the meals that the center usually provides.

“I know there’s a lot of stress with our parents out there worrying about feeding their kids because we normally do that for them,” Farrington said. “Now they’re worried about their jobs. Now they’re worried about paying their rent. There’s so much going on."

On Monday, the center delivered about 400 hot dinners to children in the Auburn Enlarged City School District. They also operated a pick-up system that allowed people to drive to the center at 23 Chapman Ave. in Auburn and get food that way. They have a menu worked out for the rest of the week, as well.