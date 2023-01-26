Cayuga County child care providers retain licenses after state review

The licenses of two of Cayuga County's largest child care providers are back in good standing with the state after reviews completed last year.

The day care licenses of the Cayuga Community College Child Care Center at 81 Wall St. and the E. John Gavras Center at 182 North St., both in Auburn, were reviewed by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services amid violations found during inspections of the two providers. The licenses were pending revocation until the reviews were completed, a process that takes several months.

The Child Care Center's review was prompted by an April incident that both the center and the office declined comment upon to The Citizen. The center's director, Amanda Gould, only said the employee involved no longer works there. In a statement Wednesday, she said the college's Faculty-Student Association that operates the center and its staff are "pleased that this matter was amicably resolved."

All corrective action plans developed with the state office to enhance the center's services have been implemented, Gould added.

"The well-being of the children at this center has been and always will be our primary responsibility," she said. "We are proud of the (center) and the safe environment it offers children and families."

The center, which has a total capacity of 132 children, was last inspected by the office during an unannounced annual visit on Oct. 3, according to the office's website. No violations were found.

The Gavras Center's day care, which has a total capacity of 126 children, was last inspected during an unannounced annual visit on Nov. 8. One violation for found, for not maintaining children's medical records on file "in a current and accurate manner ... available for inspection by the office or its designees at any time." The violation has since been corrected, according to the office's website.

The center's license was reviewed due to an April incident where a 3-year-old child allergic to peanuts received a snack made at a facility that processes them. The child was not hospitalized and went home with their mother, Gavras Center Executive Director Danielle Wright told The Citizen in October. The center's staff subsequently completed allergy trainings and adopted a list of acceptable snacks.

Bob Padula, the center's community liaison, told The Citizen those steps were completed last fall, but delays on the office's end meant the center's license status wasn't updated until the end of the year.

Two of Cayuga County's largest child care providers face license revocation, violations The licenses of two of Cayuga County's largest child care providers are pending revocation by the state.