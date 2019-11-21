The Cayuga County clerk is calling solicitations offering certified copies of homeowner deeds "a scam" because property owners in need of documents can easily obtain them for a nominal copying fee.
Sue Dwyer released a statement Thursday urging Cayuga County residents to be aware of a direct mail solicitation letter offering to provide a certified copy of a homeowner’s deed.
"Several companies have recently mailed letters to residents in the area recommending that they obtain a certified copy of their deed for a fee of as much as $85," Dwyer said, noting that several people have contacted the clerk's office asking if it is a legitimate solicitation.
“This is nothing more than a scam and a quick way to make money," she said. "These companies are especially targeting people who have just bought or sold property. There is absolutely no reason that a Cayuga County resident would need to reach out to a third party to obtain a certified copy of their deed from my office. We routinely provide copies of deeds for 65 cents a page. A typical deed is only a few pages and would cost less than $2. If a person needs a certified copy, it costs $5. If you are unable to come into the office, another option is to use our online service, www.searchIQS.com and click on Cayuga County. If you need to see an image or print a copy of the deed, you will be charged $5.”
Dwyer said that if a deed was recorded in the county clerk's office "it is a permanent record in my office and remains valid whether or not the homeowner has a copy of that deed in their possession.”
Anyone with questions about their deed or any other land document maintained in the Cayuga County Clerk's Office may contact Dwyer at (315) 253-1271 or sdwyer@cayugacounty.us. The office is located in the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn.