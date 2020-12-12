Cayuga County clerk warns of DMV text message scam

A scam in which people are getting text message falsely claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles is reaching Cayuga County residents.

Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer this week reiterated a message that was put out by the state DMV several weeks ago urging people not to fall victim to these attempts to steal personal information.

"I have been getting calls and emails all week from Cayuga County residents who are getting texts on their phone making it look like an official NYS DMV Alert, telling people that the DMV is requiring them to click on the link to update all of their information," Dwyer said in an email to The Citizen. "This is a scam and I want to warn people that the DMV would never contact people by text to ask them to update their information."

Such scams are known as phishing — fake messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.

In a news release earlier this fall, the state DMV warned of a scam involving a text message asking recipients to update their mailing address and contact information for expedited compliance with Real ID regulations. Anyone who receives such a text message should delete it right away.