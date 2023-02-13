A portion of $100 million awarded for road projects across New York will support state highway improvements in Cayuga and other central New York counties.

While much of the funding is for resurfacing projects, $5.3 million will be spent to replace pavement markings and audible roadway delineators — for example, the rumble strips on the center line or shoulder of a road — on state highways in Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca and Tompkins counties.

That project is one of three in the central New York region. The state has awarded $3.4 million to resurface Route 31 from Cicero-North Syracuse High School to South Bay Road in Cicero, Onondaga County, and provided an additional $2.3 million to resurface Carrier and Military circles as part of an existing Route 635 repaving project in the towns of DeWitt and Salina.

The state's investment targets roadways that have been affected by extreme weather, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. This round of funding will support 64 projects to repave or improve 520 lane miles of roads.

"We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers," Hochul said. "New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities."