Cayuga County colleges aim to start COVID-19 testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the State University of New York's launch of a system for tracking COVID-19 testing on its campuses, Cayuga Community College is working to secure approval on its own testing protocols.

CCC Pesident Dr. Brian Durant said Wednesday the college has not done testing yet but hopes to start soon. Until this point, any student or staff member who thought they may have symptoms of the respiratory illness was encouraged "to follow the guidance of the local health department and their medical providers" with testing done through providers as needed.

But the college is working on a testing plan of its in the hopes of sending it to SUNY for approval Thursday. If approved, a representative sample of up to 50% of the campus population will be tested weekly for COVID-19 surveillance testing. All of the procedures and expectations going forward will be communicated to students, faculty, staff and the public.

"If there's 1,000 people, we would look to have potentially 500 tests each week moving through the population," Durant said.