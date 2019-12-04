AUBURN — A resolution to create an additional prosecutor position in the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office failed during a Judicial and Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday.
The committee approved District Attorney Jon Budelmann's resolution to hire a confidential secretary, but voted down hiring the additional prosecutor.
The prospect of hiring another full-time ADA was tabled during November's committee meeting and reintroduced on Wednesday. The ADA position is intended to assist the office with an increased workload in light of bail reform requirements going into effect on Jan. 1.
But legislators were hesitant to approve the position, which was salaried at $65,247 plus fringe benefits, when there was no funding reserved in the 2020 budget for the position.
"We do not have jurisdiction on these issues," said Keith Batman, D-Springport. He proposed that adding another position be handled as a budget matter with either the full Legislature or the Ways and Means Committee.
Earlier in the meeting, Batman also maintained that the public safety committee could also not approve the hiring of a secretary. "Neither of these positions are in next year's budget," he said.
The legislators voted 3-2 to approve the creation of a full-time confidential secretary to the DA, with Batman and Benjamin Vitale, D-Montezuma, opposed.
County Attorney Christopher Palermo confirmed that there would need to be an amendment to the 2020 budget that would increase the DA's office salary line. "Otherwise, the money is not there," he said.
A public hearing on the 2020 county budget will be held during the Legislature's meeting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 on the sixth floor of the county office building at 160 Genesee St. in Auburn. The Legislature will then discuss next year's budget as amended by Ways and Means on Dec. 12.
Creation of the ADA position was voted down by Batman, Vitale and Joseph Bennett, R-Auburn. Legislators Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, and committee Chair Christopher Petrus were in favor. Two members were absent.
The committee voted unanimously to allow Budelmann to fill ADA Joshua Bennett's position while he is on military leave. They also voted to increase Budelmann's salary in line with a mandate in the 2019-2020 New York State budget that increases DA salaries to $200,400 beginning in April.
Lloyd Hoskins, executive director for assigned counsel program, told the committee that he secured a state grant that will go toward providing legal counsel to every defendant issued an appearance ticket at arraignment.
The grant provides three years of funding to support the legal counsel, which is also required by bail reform legislation.
"We're all going to be impacted on this," Hoskins said, mentioning the DA and sheriff's offices.