Cayuga County committee advances final leg of Owasco Flats project

A restoration project in the Owasco Flats area that has struggled to attract potential contractors is now generating fresh interest in its final phase.
Construction on the second phase of the Owasco Flats Wetland Restoration and Riparian Buffers Initiative has been ongoing since about 2018. The finished project will consist of three grassy ponds in the inlet that act as basins to collect sediment resulting in harmful algal blooms and filter it out of the water before it reaches Owasco Lake.
The Owasco Flats is a wetland at the southern end of Owasco Lake in the town of Moravia that was the subject of a $712,500 New York State Environmental Facility Corp. in 2011 aimed at reducing harmful algal blooms.
Two of the basins were completed in 2018. The Cayuga County Planning and Economic Development Committee recently voted to let Bruce Natalie, an engineer for the county, go forward with bids for the next one.
"Interest has been strong," Natale reported to legislators.
In comparison, bids for the first two basins were circulated twice and each time only received one back. Natale said they've seen seven or eight firms interested in taking on the latest basin. The landscaping firms he's fielded inquires from are based in Cayuga, Wayne and Seneca counties.
"When we bidded it in 2017, the project included actually building the access road through what is a skunk cabbage marsh — so pretty soft, unstable conditions. That kept a lot of people from bidding," he said.
Now that the access road is built, the required construction is conventional earth work that most landscape firms can do, he said. The department is hoping to break ground on the basin Aug. 3 in order for the contractor to be substantially done by Nov. 15.
The resolution to approve the bid on the last basin is planned to go to the Ways and Means Committee later this month, after a contractor is selected and a price is set. The project still has about $120,000 left for the final part of construction.
While the basins will soon be completed, Natale said he sees other opportunities in the future and is working with the Nature Conservancy to potentially implement similar projects in other parcels in the area.
"This is built partially as a demonstration. People see it. Hopefully it functions really well and people can go out and see it," Natale said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
