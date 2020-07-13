Cayuga County committee advances final leg of Owasco Flats project

"When we bidded it in 2017, the project included actually building the access road through what is a skunk cabbage marsh — so pretty soft, unstable conditions. That kept a lot of people from bidding," he said.

Now that the access road is built, the required construction is conventional earth work that most landscape firms can do, he said. The department is hoping to break ground on the basin Aug. 3 in order for the contractor to be substantially done by Nov. 15.

The resolution to approve the bid on the last basin is planned to go to the Ways and Means Committee later this month, after a contractor is selected and a price is set. The project still has about $120,000 left for the final part of construction.

While the basins will soon be completed, Natale said he sees other opportunities in the future and is working with the Nature Conservancy to potentially implement similar projects in other parcels in the area.

"This is built partially as a demonstration. People see it. Hopefully it functions really well and people can go out and see it," Natale said.

