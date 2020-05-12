Cayuga County committee recommends waiting on whether to cancel big summer events

The Cayuga County Legislature’s Public Works Committee declined to take a stance on the fate of large summer events hosted on county property.
On Tuesday, Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Gary Duckett raised the subject of making a county-level decision on whether to continue with large outdoor summer events. He noted that the Prison City Ramblers cancelled their 2020 Father’s Day Car Show, which was scheduled for June 21 at Emerson Park.
Events hosted by Cayuga County, like the county fair and July 3 fireworks, are still pending. Duckett said the future of this year's Great Race is also uncertain; the planners haven’t approached his department for guidance yet.
“I can’t imagine that we’re going to be able to have major public events this summer at all,” Duckett said “I think we should take a stand on it and cancel them, myself. That’s my opinion.”
Legislator Tucker Whitman, i-Sterling, replied that the county would likely wait on directives from the state once Gov. Andrew Cuomo's PAUSE order expires on May 15 and take the cancellation of events on a case-by-case basis.
Legislator Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, opposed making any judgments on the Independence Day celebrations or other functions scheduled for the summer, saying he would rather continue to go at two-week intervals.
Duckett gave committee members an update on other aspects of Emerson Park, which he said is seeing a lot of recent activity. The park’s bathrooms are currently closed, since the department is too short-staffed to keep it sufficiently sanitary amid a pandemic.
Later on in the committee meeting, the legislators approved a temporary change to the rent agreement for the company A&M Catering, which services events at the Emerson Park Pavilion.
The measure was passed in anticipation of a drop in revenue over the summer months due to social distancing restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A&M Catering requested to pay the county 10% of the gross sales they make in the months of May, June, July and August rather than meet the terms of the prior agreement of $7,666 monthly payments for an annual flat fee of $92,000.
Instead of charging a prorated amount based on the monthly rent, County Attorney Christopher Palermo said, the measure would have the company owe 10% of what it makes during those four months — which he said are the busiest of the year.
Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, asked whether there was any estimate of potential revenue loss as a result. Palermo responded that 10% of the sales could theoretically be more than the normal rent, but that won't happen since the county has “pretty much shut down” the ability to hold events.
“In order to project out what their revenues are going to be for the year we would need to know at what point in the summer we can hold events again and I don’t think anybody’s really determined that yet,” he said.
A&M Catering’s rent would return at the usual flat rate beginning in September for the rest of the year, according to the language of the full resolution included in the committee’s May agenda. The annual fee for 2021 will be $7,833 per month if the measure is approved by the full Legislature.
The Public Works Committee passed the resolution unanimously, sending it to the Legislature for approval during the legislative body’s full meeting at 1 p.m. May 26.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
