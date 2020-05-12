Cayuga County committee recommends waiting on whether to cancel big summer events

Duckett gave committee members an update on other aspects of Emerson Park, which he said is seeing a lot of recent activity. The park’s bathrooms are currently closed, since the department is too short-staffed to keep it sufficiently sanitary amid a pandemic.

Later on in the committee meeting, the legislators approved a temporary change to the rent agreement for the company A&M Catering, which services events at the Emerson Park Pavilion.

The measure was passed in anticipation of a drop in revenue over the summer months due to social distancing restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A&M Catering requested to pay the county 10% of the gross sales they make in the months of May, June, July and August rather than meet the terms of the prior agreement of $7,666 monthly payments for an annual flat fee of $92,000.

Instead of charging a prorated amount based on the monthly rent, County Attorney Christopher Palermo said, the measure would have the company owe 10% of what it makes during those four months — which he said are the busiest of the year.