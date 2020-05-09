Cayuga County confirms four new coronavirus cases for second straight day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the second day in a row, Cayuga County reported four new positive coronavirus test results.

The new cases announced Saturday include a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 50s who live in the city, a man in his 40s who lives in the city, and a woman in her 40s living outside Auburn.

It was the second day for four positive test results after no new cases were reported on Thursday, but the county said Saturday that there are no patients currently hospitalized.

There were 16 people in mandatory quarantine and 10 in mandatory isolation as of Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the county health department.

There have been a total of 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County this year, with 51 having been discharged from mandatory isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in the county.

The county has received 1,206 results since testing began in early March and was awaiting as of Saturday the results of 119 tests that were performed on Cayuga County residents by the Cayuga County Health Department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories.