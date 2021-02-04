Cayuga County Conservative Party seeks candidates for local offices

The Cayuga County Conservative Party wants to hear from candidates who are interested in receiving their endorsement.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, endorsement interviews will be conducted by invitation only this month. Anyone interested in being considered for the party's backing should contact David Pappert, the party's chair, at david.pappert@gmail.com or (315) 246-4258.

For candidates who have been endorsed by the party in previous races or new candidates, they should contact Pappert by Feb. 15 to be included in the endorsement process.

"We appreciate everyone that is willing to serve, and look forward to speaking with pro-life, (pro-Second Amendment), small government candidates interested in this year's local elections," the party wrote in its statement.

There are several local offices on the ballot this year, including eight Cayuga County Legislature seats, two Auburn City Council seats, Surrogate Court judge, county treasurer and more than half of the seats in each town.

Candidates will begin circulating petitions in early March to qualify for the ballot. If there are primaries for any of the seats, the election will be held on Tuesday, June 22. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

