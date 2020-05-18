Cayuga County courts to begin first phase of reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County court system will take the first step to reopening after court staffing was reduced and almost all pending legal matters were put on hold March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 7th Judicial District Administrative Judge Craig Doran announced last week that judges and chambers staff will return to work in courthouses across the district's eight counties, which include Cayuga, as well as Monroe, Seneca and Livingston counties.

Doran's directive will take effect Wednesday on the Cayuga County court system, which also includes Auburn City Court and civil court, when the county enters with the rest of central New York into Phase I of the state's reopening plan.

Electronic filing in new matters will also return Wednesday. By May 25, new paper filings for essential matters will be accepted again, Cayuga Court Chief Court Clerk Kelly Wejko said Monday.

Doran said the district will begin a "flexible, measured and steady return" to in-person court operations.