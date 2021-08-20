Cayuga County COVID-19 active cases highest since late January

The CDC reported that the Cayuga County average new cases per day rate reached 31 on Thursday. A month earlier, the rate was below one. The last time the rate exceeded 30 was on Feb. 1. The peak daily rate for Cayuga County during the pandemic was 107 on Jan. 6.

Cayuga County's COVID-19 transmission rate of 283.38 new cases per 100,000 residents was the highest current rate in the state, the CDC reported on Friday. The next highest was 245.09 in Richmond County.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate remains around 50%. The CDC reported 49.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, up just 0.5 percentage points from a week ago.

Anyone ages 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are available for adults ages 18 and older. Shots are available for free in most pharmacies.

The Cayuga County Health Department will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Scipio Fire Department, 3550 Route 34, Scipio Center. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic. Children ages 12-17 who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.