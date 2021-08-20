Cayuga County COVID-19 active cases highest since late January

COVID-19 spread in Cayuga County continued to accelerate this week, with one-week average daily cases now exceeding 30 for the first time since early February and the number of people in isolation the highest since late January.
The Cayuga County Health Department issued its Friday situational report showing that 38 residents were placed into mandatory isolation with newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and another 38 residents were admitted on Thursday.
The county currently has 237 residents in mandatory isolation with active cases, up from 138 reported a week ago. The active case total is the highest it's been since reaching 269 on Jan. 28.
Patients admitted at Auburn Community Hospital totaled nine, up by one from a week ago but flat from Wednesday's health department report. The county's hospitalization data does not include residents with COVID-19 at hospitals in other counties. For the central New York region, according to the state Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 64 as of Wednesday, up from 44 a week earlier.
Cayuga County's level of COVID-19 transmission remains classified as "high," the most severe status, by the federal Centers for Disease Control. The CDC recommends people wear masks in public settings, regardless of vaccination status, in communities with high transmission.
The CDC reported that the Cayuga County average new cases per day rate reached 31 on Thursday. A month earlier, the rate was below one. The last time the rate exceeded 30 was on Feb. 1. The peak daily rate for Cayuga County during the pandemic was 107 on Jan. 6.
Cayuga County's COVID-19 transmission rate of 283.38 new cases per 100,000 residents was the highest current rate in the state, the CDC reported on Friday. The next highest was 245.09 in Richmond County.
Cayuga County's vaccination rate remains around 50%. The CDC reported 49.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, up just 0.5 percentage points from a week ago.
Anyone ages 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are available for adults ages 18 and older. Shots are available for free in most pharmacies.
The Cayuga County Health Department will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Scipio Fire Department, 3550 Route 34, Scipio Center. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic. Children ages 12-17 who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Another clinic has been announced next week by the Cato-Meridian Central School District. It posted on its Facebook page that a walk-in clinic will take place at the elementary school cafeteria from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Pfizer and Moderna shots will be available at that clinic.